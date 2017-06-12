Unique gift ideas for a mom-to-be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nuna Pipa - Importance of secure installation and what to consider in a car seat

Dock A Tot - this is an awesome product to help your new baby feel secure and comfortable so they sleep longer

Comotomo Bottles - If planning on breastfeeding it's important to get bottles that mimic the breast like comotomo

Little Unicorn Deluxe swaddles - swaddle blankets are so useful for a number of things; swaddling, floor blanket, nursing cover, burp cloth

Covered Good - This is fantastic for nursing as well as covering the car seat or your shopping cart

Pathway Pack - One of our favorite diaper bags since it has backpack straps, it's organized, lightweight and looks sleek

