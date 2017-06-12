This ‘dad bod’ swimsuit for ladies complete with chest hair is a real thing

Moms, always wanted to sport the "dad bod" look but didn't know how?
Here's your chance to get the summer style and winter wear as well.
"Beloved Wear" is selling a one-piece swimsuit complete with chest hair.
It comes in three different skin tones and will cost you about $45.
And if you want to rock the "hairy chest" look all year round, there's also a track suit on sale for $120.
Or, if you're feeling lucky, the company is giving away a "sexy chest" swimsuit on Instagram.
👉🏻WIN THIS SUIT👈🏻 Our Sexy Chest Swimsuit has been everywhere lately, and we think you deserve your own. Just follow the steps below and you could win one in the size and shade of your choice. All you have to do is: 1️⃣Follow us 2️⃣Repost this photo with the hashtag #BelovedShares 3️⃣Comment DONE below so we can look for your entry