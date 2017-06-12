This ‘dad bod’ swimsuit for ladies complete with chest hair is a real thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moms, always wanted to sport the "dad bod" look but didn't know how?

Here's your chance to get the summer style and winter wear as well.

"Beloved Wear" is selling a one-piece swimsuit complete with chest hair.

It comes in three different skin tones and will cost you about $45.

And if you want to rock the "hairy chest" look all year round, there's also a track suit on sale for $120.

Or, if you're feeling lucky, the company is giving away a "sexy chest" swimsuit on Instagram.