Bear joins race through Colorado park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A few runners had a little extra spring in their steps after an unexpected competitor showed up during a race through Garden of the Gods park in Colorado on Sunday.

Donald Sanborn captured a photo of the bear crossing in front of a group of runners in Garden of the Gods 10 Mile Run.

"Why did the bear cross the road? To scare the runners and make me lose precious time in the middle of a race!" Sanborn wrote on Facebook.

