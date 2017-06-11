× Six-year-old girl dies in Provo crash; two others injured

PROVO, Utah — A six-year-old girl has died and two other people are critically injured after a car drifted off the road and struck them in Provo Saturday afternoon.

According to Provo Police, the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 2900 block of West Center St.

Police said a car occupied by one male was traveling west on Center St. when it drifted off the road and struck a parked vehicle.

“Three individuals were standing by the parked vehicle when it was struck. The three individuals by the parked vehicle sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital, one of which, a 6 year old girl, passed away,” Provo Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Two other two people injured in the incident are still hospitalized and in critical condition, police said.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released. Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.