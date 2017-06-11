× Police identify man found dead in pool in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — A man is dead in an apparent drowning in a residential pool in Riverton Sunday afternoon.

Det. Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department said emergency units responded to a home in the area of 12934 Croix Circle at 12:48 p.m. Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Greg Lunkwitz. Hansen said a family member found the man and called police.

Hansen said it appears the man was swimming alone and drowned. He said there are no indications of foul play.

While it appears the man died of an accidental drowning, Hansen said an autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause and manner of death.