× 1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — One man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Murray Sunday.

Sgt. Marvin Barlow of the Murray Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound near the Iris Apartments, 4865 South State Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Barlow said they believe an altercation began in the area of the Iris Apartments and ultimately escalated into a shooting. It was not clear what the altercation was about.

A suspect is in custody.

Police say both the victim and the suspect are men believed to be in their 50s. Their identities have not yet been released.

Fox 13 News has reached out to police for additional information and we will update this story as more details emerge. Watch News at Nine Sunday for the latest on this story.