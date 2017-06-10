Rally in Salt Lake City opposes replacing Affordable Care Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A march and rally to oppose the Affordable Care Act replacement happened at the Federal Building Saturday morning.

Activists want the opportunity to discuss the new health care bill Senator Mike Lee and Senator Orrin Hatch are helping write before the Senate votes.

“Medicaid is going to be cut for so many people who need it, people who have preexisting conditions, it’s going to fall back on the states to determine whether they want to keep those preexisting conditions in their laws,” said Tom Hanrahan, who attended the event.

On Senator Mike Lee's website, he says making health care affordable is his top priority.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill before June 30.

To read more on what Senator Lee had to say about healthcare, click here.

To contact your Utah Lawmaker, click here.