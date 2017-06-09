× More victims come forward in Heber child sex abuse investigation, police say

HEBER CITY, Utah — More victims have come forward in the investigation of a local business owner accused of child sex abuse, according to Heber City Police.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 33-year-old Bryce Johnson.

Johnson faces first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. According to a statement of probable cause, a 10-year-old boy reported that Johnson paid him $50 to pose for pictures while wearing just his underwear.

As this was happening, the statement said, the man also pressured the boy into inappropriate sexual contact with another juvenile in the home.

The victim told police Johnson drove him home afterward and repeatedly instructed the boy to lie to his mother by saying he earned the $50 putting up bounce houses. The boy told his sister about what happened, which led to the authorities being informed.

Another alleged incident occurred at the Midway City Ice Rink, where the man touched the boy inappropriately. Another boy, now 12, told police that when he was 10 he worked for Johnson at the ice rink and that the man had paid him $50 to pose for photos “like a model” in various states of undress. The boy also told police the man touched him inappropriately and told him he loved him.

The boy also said Johnson asked him to cuddle, and on another occasion the man allegedly offered the boy money to “make out with him.” The boy named six other minors who allegedly received similar offers from the man.

Two more victims came forward Thursday, followed by a few more Friday, a representative for the Heber City Police Department said. Police expect to continue interviewing alleged victims through the weekend before having charges pressed against Johnson.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.