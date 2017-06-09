Go to the Venture Out! Festival for free family fun this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANYON RIM PARK - June 9th

The ocean is calling...looking for adVENTURE? How about a giant lava slide, free snowies, and a wipe-out obstacle course? Come watch local gymnasts and trampoline artists flip and fly, or participate in Utah PGA games. Fun for all!

Abbey Road

Abbey Grove brings audiences the most popular, exquisitely crafted music ever recorded. Their five-piece band plays hits from the Beatles and other favorites from the `60s.

Moana (PG)

In Ancient Polynesia, when a terrible curse incurred by the Demigod Maui reaches an impetuous Chieftain`s daughter`s island, she answers the Ocean`s call to seek out the Demigod to set things right.

Activities

Aerial Assault performs an action-packed, acrobatic, comedy trampoline show hosted by Cotopaxi and Olympus Hills Shopping Center and more

Food

No more arguing over what`s for dinner. Utah`s best food trucks from the Food Truck League will have something for everyone.