Contract extension will keep Coach Whittingham at U of U through 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham has signed a contract extension with the University of Utah through 2021, the school announced Friday.

Whittingham has been head coach for 12 years, during which time he has compiled a 104-50 record and a 10-1 bowl record.

The University of Utah did not include any details regarding compensation for the extension.

Last year Whittingham agreed to a deal through 2020, and that extension came with $3.3 million in compensation for both seasons included in the extension. In 2015, Whittingham signed a deal through 2018 that paid $2.6 million annually with automatic increases of $100,00 for each of the four years covered in that contract.

According to a press release, Whittingham came to the U of U in 1994 as a defensive line coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year. He was named head coach in December of 2008.