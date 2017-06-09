Chocolate And Strawberry Cream Puffs

Profiteroles:
1 1/2 Cups Bread Flour
1 1/2 Cups Water
1/2 tsp Salt
1 tsp Sugar
1/2 Cup Butter
5 to 6 Eggs
Bring water, Salt, and butter to a boil. Add flour and cook until a dry dough forms. Cool in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Add the eggs one at a time. Pipe into lined sheet pans and top with streusel (optional) Bake at 375 F for 15 mins then at 350 for 15 more minutes Do not open the oven during baking
Streusel:
2 Oz Flour
3 Oz Cocoa Powder
5 Oz Brown Sugar
4 Oz Butter
pinch of salt
Mix ingredients until a dough forms. Roll on parchment paper to 1/8" inch thick. Freeze and cut circles to fit the top of the profiterole. Bake immediately
Fresh Strawberry Preserve
2 Cups Fresh Strawberry Puree
2 Cups Sugar
1 Oz Pectin
Juice of 1/2 Lemon
Mix sugar and petting. Add to the fruit and bring to a boil. Add lemon juice and boil for 2 minutes.
Allow to cool.
Chantilly Cream
1 Pint of Heavy Cream
1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar
1 Tbsp Vanilla Bean Paste
Whip all ingredients to stiff peaks. Place in a pastry bag with a large star tip
For assembling:
Cut profiteroles in half. Fill the bottom part with the strawberry preserve. Pipe a large rosette of cream in the center and place the top on. Dust some powder sugar and decorate with more strawberries.
