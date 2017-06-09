Chocolate And Strawberry Cream Puffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Profiteroles:

1 1/2 Cups Bread Flour

1 1/2 Cups Water

1/2 tsp Salt

1 tsp Sugar

1/2 Cup Butter

5 to 6 Eggs

Bring water, Salt, and butter to a boil. Add flour and cook until a dry dough forms. Cool in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Add the eggs one at a time. Pipe into lined sheet pans and top with streusel (optional) Bake at 375 F for 15 mins then at 350 for 15 more minutes Do not open the oven during baking

Streusel:

2 Oz Flour

3 Oz Cocoa Powder

5 Oz Brown Sugar

4 Oz Butter

pinch of salt

Mix ingredients until a dough forms. Roll on parchment paper to 1/8" inch thick. Freeze and cut circles to fit the top of the profiterole. Bake immediately

Fresh Strawberry Preserve

2 Cups Fresh Strawberry Puree

2 Cups Sugar

1 Oz Pectin

Juice of 1/2 Lemon

Mix sugar and petting. Add to the fruit and bring to a boil. Add lemon juice and boil for 2 minutes.

Allow to cool.

Chantilly Cream

1 Pint of Heavy Cream

1/2 Cup Powdered Sugar

1 Tbsp Vanilla Bean Paste

Whip all ingredients to stiff peaks. Place in a pastry bag with a large star tip

For assembling:

Cut profiteroles in half. Fill the bottom part with the strawberry preserve. Pipe a large rosette of cream in the center and place the top on. Dust some powder sugar and decorate with more strawberries.

