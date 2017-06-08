What to eat for breakfast to make your brain happy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melanie Davis - Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor specializing in Nutritional Psychology shared some foods for a happy brain breakfast.

• Happy Brain Foods help to improve mood and can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

• There is a direct link between nutrition and how our brains function.

• Food is something we engage with daily, making it work to your benefit is my goal!

• Make a Happy Brain Foods Breakfast With Whole Wheat English Muffin, Coconut Oil, Egg and Kale with a side of berries!

Go here for more tips www.empathhealingandwellness.com