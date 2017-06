Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Natalie Monson and Amy Roskelly, creators of Super Healthy Kids, shared some guidelines for summer snacking.

1. Snack Prep: Have them ready to go and accessible for the kids to grab

2. Positive Peer Pressure: Have everyone in the family try the recipe

3. Include Veggies Daily

4. Food Boundaries

They also shared some go-to snack ideas for summer including homemade hummus, sun butter, zucchini rollups, and chocolate frozen bananas. To see more ideas and recipes go to www.superhealthykids.com