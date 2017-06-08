× Search and rescue rappels off I-84 overpass to rescue woman in Weber River

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews freed a woman who got trapped by some debris while floating the Weber River Thursday night, and she was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Sgt. Corey Stark of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said things began around 5:40 p.m. on the Weber River where it flows under the I-84 overpass at mile marker 109.

A woman in her 20s was tubing with a group, and as she passed beneath the overpass her life vest got stuck on some debris trapped between the pillars that support the overpass.

The woman’s friends got out of the water and flagged down a passing car, and that driver called authorities. Search and rescue responded, and a swift water crew rappelled off the overpass down to the woman. By this time her tube had deflated.

As the crew was rappelling down the overpass, a log rolled and that freed the woman from the debris. The rescuers were able to grab the woman, and she was out of the water by around 7:10 p.m.

The woman may have suffered mild hypothermia, but she was conscious and coherent when she was rescued. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in fair condition.

Two other tubes were popped by the debris, but the occupants of those tubes were able to get themselves safely out of the water.

Crews from Morgan County, Weber County and the Utah Highway Patrol assisted with the rescue.