Heber City bounce house operator arrested for child sex abuse

HEBER CITY, Utah – The operator of a Heber City bounce house and water slide business has been arrested for child sex abuse.

Heber City Police said 33-year-old Bryce Johnson is facing three counts of First Degree Felony Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Police said Johnson is the owner/operator of Fun Stuff, LLC., which operates Heber Bounce, a bounce house/water slide entertainment company with other business interests involving children.

So far, three juvenile victims have come forward.

However, officers said they suspect there may be additional potential victims due to Johnson’s proximity to so many children.

Heber officers are asking parents to talk with their children and immediately report any possible abuse or related information to police at (435) 657-7971.

Johnson is in the Wasatch County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.