UDOT projects to cause road closures in northern Utah this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHERN UTAH - Utahns can expect to see more road closures this weekend.

In West Valley City, the ramp from westbound 3500 South to I-215 North will be closed down for the rest of the month.

For those coming into Salt Lake from Park City, they should know Westbound I-80 will be closed from Parley’s Canyon at the I-215 exit all the way down to 2300 East from Friday night to Monday morning. UDOT says it will add about a half-hour delay.

And there will be another road closure Saturday night on Bangerter Highway from 70th South to 7800 South.

“Something that's really cool about this closure this weekend on Bangerter and 70th is were taking the pedestrian bridge out, and instead of demolishing it, we're actually saving it so Salt Lake County can use it in a future project,” said John Gleason, a UDOT spokesperson.

No matter where you see construction, UDOT says to please be careful.

“With 180 construction zones across the state we really do want to ask people to slow down and consider the safety of our workers: They have families that they want to get home to, but also consider your own safety and the safety of everyone else out on the roads,” Gleason said.

Last year in Utah, there were 3,024 crashes in work zones that caused 1,229 injuries and 11 deaths.

For updates on road construction, closures, and information on UDOT's free app, click here.