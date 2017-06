Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 cup fresh blueberries

2 cups watermelon, diced

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup white onion, diced

2 limes, juiced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, diced (optional)

Salt, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a serving bowl. Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour for best flavor. Serve with tortilla chips or over chicken, fish, beef or pork.

