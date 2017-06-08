× Amazon to build $200 million facility in Salt Lake Co.

SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon will build a $200 million fulfillment services facility in Salt Lake County, likely in the northwest quadrant of Salt Lake City, FOX 13 has learned.

The 800,000 square foot facility, announced Thursday morning in a meeting with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, is expected to bring 130 jobs to the area.

Governor Gary Herbert praised Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski for her role in luring Amazon to build a facility in Utah.

“Amazon is a major international company. Their brand alone is going to help us,” Herbert said.

The office has approved $5.7 million in economic incentives to be paid to Amazon over eight years, estimating the facility will generate $85 million in new wages and $28 million in new state revenues.

