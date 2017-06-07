Salmon over Crunchy Slaw

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 cup green or red cabbage

2 large carrots, shredded

2 lemons, zest and juice

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 lb. (4 pieces) salmon filets

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

In a large bowl, combine the first 5 ingredients (through honey) with no salt seasoning and pepper. Cover; refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Season salmon with no salt seasoning and pepper. In a large skillet up to medium heat, cook fish on each side for 3-5 minutes (depending on the thickness) until desired doneness.

To serve, place some of the slaw on the bottom of each plate with a piece of the salmon on top.

Note: Add an extra lemon to the recipe. Cut into 4 wedges. Squeeze 1 wedge over each piece of salmon just before serving.

