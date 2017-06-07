New Utah sites added to National Register of Historic Places

Three new Utah properties have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Officials said Rainbow Bridge National Monument in San Juan County qualifies because it’s a religious site for six Native American tribes in the area.

The Thomas Clark and Millie Callister House served as the main office of the Millard County Telegraph and Telephone Company for 15 years.

The J.M. Wilbur Company Blacksmith Shop provided essential services in developing the Eden community in Weber County.