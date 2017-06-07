Day care worker charged after child hospitalized in incident involving picture frame, playpen

RICHFIELD, Utah – A 22-month-old child went to the hospital after an incident involving a picture frame and a playpen at a Richfield day care.

According to Richfield Police, a day care called 911 about a child who was not breathing and had no pulse on May 15.

When first responders arrived, they immediately started CPR on the boy and were able to get his heart beating again.

Authorities rushed the child to Sevier Valley Hospital and then later to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Richfield Police said they learned a picture frame was placed over his playpen and he got his head stuck between the playpen and the picture frame and couldn’t breathe.

Tuesday officials confirmed charges against the day care worker responsible; recklessly causing a physical injury on a child, a 3rd degree felony.