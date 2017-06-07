Animal advocates remind Utahns about deadly dangers of leaving pets in hot cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- Animal services across the Wasatch Front are reminding people a hot car is no place for man's best friend, especially when tragedy can strike in as little as 6 minutes.

Davis County Animal Services got people in Layton to pledge Wednesday to remember that their dog is “too cool” for a hot car.

“A lot of people think of, if it’s in the 100’s it’s going to be dangerous: but really it starts in the 70's because it heats up so fast in a car,” said Erica Mckinnon, an adoption specialist with Davis County Animal Care and Control.

Last year in Salt Lake County, animal services got 700 calls about dogs in other people's cars. Davis County says they've been busy with similar calls all week.

They say in this heat, water and sun protectors along with rolling the car windows down still won’t be enough to keep your dog safe.

If you see a dog inside a car in Davis County and are concerned the animal suffering, call Davis County Animal Care and Control Dispatch at 801-444-2200 and they’ll send out an officer as soon as they can. In Salt Lake County you can call 801-743-7045

