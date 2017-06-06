× Utah County mom arrested for pulling son’s teeth in Walmart bathroom

CEDAR HILLS, Utah – A Utah County mother is facing child abuse charges for allegedly pulling her son’s teeth in a Walmart bathroom, according to the St. George News.

The Associated Press reported 47-year-old woman “bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store on April 2, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son’s teeth.”

Officers told the Associated Press the boy’s older brother heard him screaming and removed him from the bathroom.

Charging documents show the boy told his brother one of his teeth was loose but the other was not, according to the Associated Press.

The reports states the mother did not use any kind of anesthetic.

