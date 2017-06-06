× Salt Lake City Police officer arrested for kidnapping, assault

BLUFFDALE, Utah – A Salt Lake City Police officer has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and assaulting her.

According to court documents, officers arrested 25-year-old Matthew Robert Collins, of Bluffdale, on June 2.

He was booked into the Davis County Jail for aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

Court documents state a woman reported numerous alleged acts of domestic violence.

She told authorities Collins told her to get out of his way and then put her in a choke hold, took her to the ground and handcuffed her, leaving her in her apartment for “what seemed to be at least an hour.”

When he returned and released her, she said her wrists were bloody and bruised.

However, Collins told authorities he put her in handcuffs to prevent her from hurting herself after he claims she said she was suicidal.

The victim told authorities Collins had also pushed her down the stairs and then choked her until she was unconscious.

She also told officers about an incident in Washington State in which Collins put a gun to her head.

The victim told authorities Collins told her he would kill her if he lost his job.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.