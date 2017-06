Please wait for video to load below.

YUBA LAKE, Utah – Whoops. Don’t let this be you. Yuba State Park officials are using this video as a warning to all on the water this summer.

It’s a truck, not a boat.

Officials said a 16-year-old accidentally rolled this truck into the water.

He told authorities the truck didn’t have brake fluid and he didn’t know how to add more.

No one was injured.