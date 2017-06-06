FOX 13’s Rebecca Cade goes for ‘Produce Run’ at Salt Lake Bees game

SALT LAKE CITY — Call it "The Curse of the Bullpen." Time after time, a produce item trips and falls during the Salt Lake Bees "Produce Run" mid-fourth inning.

Fox 13’s Rebecca Cade put this race to the test. She got advice from players, and also learned how fans are chosen to participate.