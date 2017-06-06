× Three dead, two injured in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah — Emergency officials responded to the scene of a shooting in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

Police said three people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting, but other details on the victims were not immediately available.

Sgt. Jason Nielsen of the Sandy City Police Department said adults and juveniles were involved in the incident.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on a street outside a residential area near 2300 E Alta Canyon Dr., according to Sandy Police.

A public information officer for Sandy Police said the shooter is one of the three people confirmed deceased.

Police are interviewing witnesses and officers are expected to be at the scene for most of the night.

A nearby school, Brookwood Elementary School, was been placed on lockdown, according to Canyons District. The lockout was lifted as of 5:04 p.m.

“Because the incident occurred after school had let out for the afternoon, many students found shelter in neighboring homes and businesses,” Canyons District wrote on Twitter. “CSD is asking that anyone who is providing shelter to Brookwood students to please bring them to the school to be reunited w/ their families.”

