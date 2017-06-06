Chipotle Beef Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons chipotle mild or hot sauce

8 hard taco shells

Suggested toppings:

Shredded cheese

Lettuce

Diced tomatoes

Diced onions

Cilantro

Prepared salsa

Sour cream

Jalapeno sliced

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large frying pan up to medium high heat, brown the ground beef. Add the chili powder, cumin, onion and garlic powder, chipotle sauce, salt and pepper. Stir well; cook for 1-2 minutes.

Divide the beef mixture in the taco shells. Serve with toppings of your choice.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council