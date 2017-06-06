Chipotle Beef Tacos

1 lb. ground beef
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons chipotle mild or hot sauce
8 hard taco shells
Suggested toppings:
Shredded cheese
Lettuce
Diced tomatoes
Diced onions
Cilantro
Prepared salsa
Sour cream
Jalapeno sliced
Salt and Pepper, to taste
In a large frying pan up to medium high heat, brown the ground beef. Add the chili powder, cumin, onion and garlic powder, chipotle sauce, salt and pepper. Stir well; cook for 1-2 minutes.
Divide the beef mixture in the taco shells. Serve with toppings of your choice.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council