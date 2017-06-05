Red Beans and Rice

1 tablespoon canola oil
1/2 lb. andouille, kielbasa or spicy sausage, cut in 1/2”
1/2 small white onion, chopped
1/2 large green bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup celery, chopped
2 garlic cloves, diced
1 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning
2 (15 oz.) cans kidney beans, undrained
1/2 cup chicken broth
3 cups white rice, cooked
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Bring a large skillet up to medium high heat; add oil. Cook sausage until browned. Add onion, pepper, celery, salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes until slightly softened. Add garlic; cook another 1-2 minutes.
Add Creole or Cajun seasoning, beans and broth. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Serve bean mixture over cooked and warmed rice.