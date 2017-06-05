Red Beans and Rice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 lb. andouille, kielbasa or spicy sausage, cut in 1/2”

1/2 small white onion, chopped

1/2 large green bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 teaspoon Creole or Cajun seasoning

2 (15 oz.) cans kidney beans, undrained

1/2 cup chicken broth

3 cups white rice, cooked

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Bring a large skillet up to medium high heat; add oil. Cook sausage until browned. Add onion, pepper, celery, salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes until slightly softened. Add garlic; cook another 1-2 minutes.

Add Creole or Cajun seasoning, beans and broth. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Serve bean mixture over cooked and warmed rice.