Costa Vida is celebrating National Tortilla Day on June 5, 2017 and encouraging diners to "Viva la tortilla!" with free, fresh tortillas and their famous smothered sweet pork burrito at a discount. Chef Geoff shows us some delicious ways to enjoy tortillas. To find the Costa Vida location nearest you, go here.
Celebrate National Tortilla Day with Costa Vida
-
Cinco de Mayo tacos with Costa Vida
-
Need catering for your March Madness party? Costa Vida has got you covered!
-
Greek Veggie Sandwich Wraps
-
Beef Pizza Quesadillas
-
Fish Tacos with Yogurt Lime Sauce
-
-
Hamilton coming to SLC Eccles theater next year
-
Marinated Steak Fajitas
-
Beef, Bean and Cheese Burritos
-
Black Bean and Tomato Dip
-
Pico Guacamole
-
-
United flight delayed after ‘scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing’
-
Scorpion stings United passenger after dropping from overhead bin
-
National Parks brace for high numbers on Memorial Day weekend