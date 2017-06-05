Badger on the loose, badgering Wendover residents

WENDOVER, Utah – Wendover Police are warning residents about a badger on the loose that is, true to its name, badgering residents.

Officers said the creature frequents the area near Pilot and 7th St.

Authorities said badgers can be dangerous if provoked.

So basically, “Honey Badger” don’t care, but residents should.

Police said, if you encounter the badger, do not approach it.

Instead, officers said they would like you to call Wendover Police at (435) 833-8300.

The Utah Department of Wildlife has been notified and trapping efforts are underway.