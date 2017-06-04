Two injured in crash after driver runs red light in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people were taken to hospitals Saturday after the driver of a Ferrari allegedly ran a red light and struck a Jeep head-on in Summit County.

Trooper Cameron Roden of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 8:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 248 and Highway 40.

A Jeep was traveling eastbound on SR-248 and was turning to travel westbound on Highway 40. That driver had a green arrow signal in their direction of travel. A Ferrari traveling westbound on SR-248 “at a high rate of speed” went through a red light and also attempted to turn and travel westbound on Highway 40.

The two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Ferrari was not restrained and was ejected during the crash. That individual was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The Jeep rolled after the impact. The driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Roden said it appears the driver of the Ferrari is at fault for the crash, and there are indications that individual was speeding and driving recklessly prior to the collision.