Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- A moose visited a neighborhood in Salt Lake City's Olympus Cove.

Brian Burka and spouse Jerry Hussong sent us this video from a surveillance camera at their home.

It shows the moose taking a leisurely stroll down their street Thursday around twilight.

While the surveillance cameras have picked up a lot of crazy things, it's the first time a moose has been spotted.

They say they love the natural beauty they can see from their front door.