West Jordan police seek help identifying woman who robbed credit union

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan are asking the public for help as they try to identify a woman who robbed a credit union inside a grocery store Saturday.

According to a press release from the West Jordan Police Department, the robbery occurred Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. at an America First Credit Union inside a Smith’s at 1820 West 9000 South.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money and fled in a dark grey sedan.

The woman is pictured above and is described as being about 5-feet, 6-inches tall. She weighs an estimated 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt, denim shorts, a baseball cap and sunglasses. The suspect has a tattoo depicting a sun on the upper-center part of her back.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has information about the crime is asked to call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.