× President Trump tweets about ‘Travel Ban’ after apparent attack at London Bridge

President Donald Trump appeared to weigh-in on the situation in London Saturday evening as police respond to several violent incidents.

Witnesses report a van struck pedestrians at London Bridge, and there was a stabbing reported a short distance away. There were also reports of a third incident in the area.

President Trump tweeted at 5:17 p.m. MDT that “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Minutes later he followed that statement up with a second tweet offering support for London: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident in London is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism.” London Metropolitan Police later said the incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market have been declared “terrorist incidents”. They also confirmed a third stabbing reported at Vauxhall was not connected to the two “terrorist incidents.”

CNN reports President Trump has been briefed by a national security team after the incident.

Click here for more information on the developing situation in London.