Postal Service investigating after video shows mail carrier kicking packages up Utah driveway

LEHI, Utah — The Postal Service is apologizing and pledging to take action after a video posted on Facebook shows a mail carrier kicking a pair of packages up a driveway.

The video was shot in Lehi Friday.

The footage, which is embedded below, appears to show the carrier dropping the packages near the sidewalk before kicking both packages several times to maneuver them up the driveway into the vicinity of the door.

The Postal Service sent Fox 13 News this statement regarding the video.

“A mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We were disappointed to see the actions of the carrier in the video. We take the customer’s concerns very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience. The Postal Service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again. Customers with concerns about their mail service should contact their local Post Office or the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS.”

The statement notes that customers can also submit questions or report issues online, here.