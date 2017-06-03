× Man in critical condition after falling 20 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A medical helicopter is responding to a man who suffered critical injuries including head trauma after falling in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

According to the Unified Police Department, the 26-year-old man fell about 20 feet in the area just below Tanners Flat campground.

The man suffered a head injury and is listed in critical condition.

As of around 5:30 p.m., search and rescue crews were coordinating with a helicopter to transport the patient off the mountain.

No further details about the sequence of events leading up to the fall were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.