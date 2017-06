Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pole in Taylorsville Saturday.

The crash is in the area of 5400 South and 2700 West, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 3:25 p.m.

Lt. Brian Lohrke of the Unified Police Department confirmed there was a crash with one fatality, but no further details were immediately available.

