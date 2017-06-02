Utah Outdoor Summer Movie List
What’s better than an outdoor movie on a warm summer night? We have compiled a list of all of the outdoor movies happening in Utah this summer. If we missed one, let us know!
Centerville
Movies in the Park – Founders Park – Friday Nights at Dusk – FREE
- Movies are shown most Friday evenings June – August at dark. Schedule TBA
Draper
Summer Movies on the big screen in the Draper Amphitheater. Pre-movie entertainment starts at 8pm by a local band. Movie starts at 9:15pm – FREE. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, & snacks! Concessions are available – hot dogs, drinks, ice cream, popcorn and candy.
- June 16 – Sing
- July 13 – Moana
Herriman
Cinema in the Park – W&M Butterfield Park (6212 W. 14200 S.) – 9pm FREE
- June 17 – Minions
- August 12 – Inside Out
Kaysville
Movies in the Park – Heritage Park (250 N. Fairfield Rd.) – Dusk – FREE
This year they have added Food Trucks, the Splash Pad will remain open til 8:30 PM and local entertainment will play before the movie.
- June 17 – Trolls
- July 15 – SING
- Aug 19 – The LEGO Batman Movie
Kearns
Friday Night Flicks – Oquirrh Park Fitness Center – Friday Nights at 8pm – FREE
- June 9 – Sing
- June 23 – Star Wars: Rogue One
- June 30 – The LEGO Batman Movie
- July 14 – Moana
- July 28 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Aug 4 – The Secret Life of Pets
Lindon
Movies in the Park – Each movie will be at a different park – FREE
- May 27 – The Emperor’s New Groove – Lindon Aquatics Center – Must pay pool admission
- June 2 – Trolls – Pheasant Brook Park
- June 23 – The Secret Life of Pets – Pioneer Park
- July 14 – Moana – City Center Park
- Aug 8 – The Lego Batman Movie – Pioneer Park
Magna
Music & Movies in the Park – Pleasant Green Park – 8pm – FREE
- June 9 – BFG
- June 16 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- June 23 – STAR WARS: Rouge One
- June 30 – Monster Truck
- July 7 – Jungle Book
- July 14 – Nightmare Before Christmas
- July 21 – Doctor Strange
- July 28 – Moana
- Aug 4 – Passengers
- Aug 11 – LEGO Batman
- Aug 18 – Captain America Civil War
Millcreek
Venture Out! Festival Series– every Friday evening June through August 6-11 PM. Location changes weekly.
- Begins June 9 at Canyon Rim Park 2900 E 3100 S
- Band is Abbey Grove
- Movie is Moana
Murray
Movies in the Park – Ken Price Baseball Field – 9pm – FREE
- June 9 – Zootopia
- June 23 – The Jungle Book
- July 7 – STAR WARS: Rogue One
- July 14 – Moana – This is at the Outdoor Swimming Pool. Watch movie in the water.
Ogden
Monday Night at the Movies – Located at the Downtown Ogden Amphitheater – 7pm – FREE
- June 12 – Mary Poppins
- June 19 – A Goofy Movie
- June 26 – The Lego Batman Movie
South Ogden
Movie in the Park – Friendship Park – 9:30pm – FREE
- June 23 – The Secret Life of Pets
Orem
Outdoor Movies at the Scera. The Scera is offering $12 for adult and $9 for children, senior, and student for all 6 outdoor movies. Otherwise, single movies are $4 for adult and $3 for child and senior tickets.
- June 14 – Bedknobs & Broomsticks
- June 21 – Rocky
- July 12 – Moana
- July 19 – Dr. Strange
- Aug 9 – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- Aug 16 -Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Park City
Movie in the Park – Different park each night – Dusk
- June 24 – Vote for the movie here – Trailside Park
- July 21 – The Little Giants – Willow Creek Park
- Aug 25 – Guardians of the Galaxy 2 – Trailside Park
- Sep 23 – Moana – The Fieldhouse
Pleasant Grove
Movies in the Park – Community Center – 9pm or Dusk – FREE
- TBA
Provo
Movies in the Park – Monday nights in August at Rock Canyon Park (2620 N. 1200 E.) – FREE
- TBA
Riverton
Movies in the Park & Food Truck Frenzy Starts at Dusk – Riverton City Park – FREE
- June 9 – Storks – Intermountain Riverton Hospital Lawn
- July 3 – SING
- July 7 – The Jungle Book
- July 14 – Moana
- July 21 – Pete’s Dragon
- July 28 – The Great Gilly Hopkins
- Aug 4 – Middle School – The worst years of my life
- Aug 11 – The Secret Life of Pets
- Aug 18 – The Wild Life
- Aug 25 – Nine Lives
Roy
Outdoor Movie Night – Emma Russell Park – Dusk – FREE
- Roy Days in July 29 – August 5th. Movie TBA
Salt Lake City
Friday Night Flicks moves to a different park each week. This summer’s movie theme is 80’s and 90’s family favorites – FREE – Popcorn is free while it lasts.
- June 2 – Ghostbusters – Liberty Park
- June 9 – Hook – Lindsey Gardens
- June 16 – E.T. – Jordan Park
- June 23 – The Karate Kid – Reservoir Park
- June 30 – Jumanji – Riverside Park
- July 7 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Fairmont Park
- July 14 – Toy Story – Wasatch Hollow Park
Monday Night Movies at the Gallivan Center Plaza on Mondays. – FREE- 8pm
- TBA
Movies Under The Stars at the Utah State Capitol – Bands begin a 7:30. Movie begins at Dusk – FREE
- TBA
Family Flicks at Snowbird. Family-friendly movies on the Plaza Deck every Friday night. It gets chilly, so make sure you wear warm clothes and bring lots of blankets. Movies start at dusk – FREE
- June 23 – The Secret Life of Pets
- June 30 – Angry Birds
- July 7 – Zootopia
- July 14 – SING
- July 21 – Moana
- July 28 – Sandlot
- Aug 5 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Sandy
Movies in the Parks Movies at different parks throughout Sandy at dusk. – FREE
- June 9 – Moana – Buttercup Park
- June 17 – Wasatch Mountain Film Festival – Sandy Promenade Park
- June 23 – Hook – Falcon Park
- June 30 – Field of Dreams – Grandpa’s Pond Park
- July 14 – The Secret Life of Pets – Strom Mountain Park
- July 21 – Beauty and the Beast – Flat Iron Park
- July 28 – Hercules – Highpoint Park
- Aug 4 – Zootopia – Bell Canyon Park
- Sept 8 – Grease Sing-A-Long – Sandy Amphitheater
Smithfield
Movie in the Park – Schedule TBA – Dusk – FREE
South Jordan
Summer Movies – Movies at different parks throughout South Jordan at 9:30pm
- June 2 – Secret Life of Pets – Heritage Park
- June 24 – STAR WARS: The Force Awakens – Skye Park
- July 14 – Moana – Heritage Park
- July 29 – Finding Dory – Skye Park
- Aug 11 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Heritage Park 9:00pm (note the different time)
Springville
Movies in the Park – Spring Acres Arts Park – FREE – Starts at dusk
- June 5 – Moana
- June 9 – STAR WARS: Rogue One
- June 19 – Sing
- June 26 – The Secret Life of Pets
- July 10 – Finding Dory
- July 17 – The BFG
St. George
Sunset on the Square – 2nd and 4th Friday of each month. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and goodies. Begins at dusk – FREE