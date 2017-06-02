× Utah Outdoor Summer Movie List

What’s better than an outdoor movie on a warm summer night? We have compiled a list of all of the outdoor movies happening in Utah this summer. If we missed one, let us know!

Centerville

Movies in the Park – Founders Park – Friday Nights at Dusk – FREE

Movies are shown most Friday evenings June – August at dark. Schedule TBA

Draper

Summer Movies on the big screen in the Draper Amphitheater. Pre-movie entertainment starts at 8pm by a local band. Movie starts at 9:15pm – FREE. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, & snacks! Concessions are available – hot dogs, drinks, ice cream, popcorn and candy.

June 16 – Sing

July 13 – Moana

Herriman

Cinema in the Park – W&M Butterfield Park (6212 W. 14200 S.) – 9pm FREE

June 17 – Minions

August 12 – Inside Out

Kaysville

Movies in the Park – Heritage Park (250 N. Fairfield Rd.) – Dusk – FREE

This year they have added Food Trucks, the Splash Pad will remain open til 8:30 PM and local entertainment will play before the movie.

June 17 – Trolls

July 15 – SING

Aug 19 – The LEGO Batman Movie

Kearns

Friday Night Flicks – Oquirrh Park Fitness Center – Friday Nights at 8pm – FREE

June 9 – Sing

June 23 – Star Wars: Rogue One

June 30 – The LEGO Batman Movie

July 14 – Moana

July 28 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Aug 4 – The Secret Life of Pets

Lindon

Movies in the Park – Each movie will be at a different park – FREE

May 27 – The Emperor’s New Groove – Lindon Aquatics Center – Must pay pool admission

June 2 – Trolls – Pheasant Brook Park

June 23 – The Secret Life of Pets – Pioneer Park

July 14 – Moana – City Center Park

Aug 8 – The Lego Batman Movie – Pioneer Park

Magna

Music & Movies in the Park – Pleasant Green Park – 8pm – FREE

June 9 – BFG

June 16 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

June 23 – STAR WARS: Rouge One

June 30 – Monster Truck

July 7 – Jungle Book

July 14 – Nightmare Before Christmas

July 21 – Doctor Strange

July 28 – Moana

Aug 4 – Passengers

Aug 11 – LEGO Batman

Aug 18 – Captain America Civil War

Millcreek

Venture Out! Festival Series– every Friday evening June through August 6-11 PM. Location changes weekly.

Begins June 9 at Canyon Rim Park 2900 E 3100 S

Band is Abbey Grove

Movie is Moana

Murray

Movies in the Park – Ken Price Baseball Field – 9pm – FREE

June 9 – Zootopia

June 23 – The Jungle Book

July 7 – STAR WARS: Rogue One

July 14 – Moana – This is at the Outdoor Swimming Pool. Watch movie in the water.

Ogden

Monday Night at the Movies – Located at the Downtown Ogden Amphitheater – 7pm – FREE

June 12 – Mary Poppins

June 19 – A Goofy Movie

June 26 – The Lego Batman Movie

South Ogden

Movie in the Park – Friendship Park – 9:30pm – FREE

June 23 – The Secret Life of Pets

Orem

Outdoor Movies at the Scera. The Scera is offering $12 for adult and $9 for children, senior, and student for all 6 outdoor movies. Otherwise, single movies are $4 for adult and $3 for child and senior tickets.

June 14 – Bedknobs & Broomsticks

June 21 – Rocky

July 12 – Moana

July 19 – Dr. Strange

Aug 9 – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Aug 16 -Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Park City

Movie in the Park – Different park each night – Dusk

June 24 – Vote for the movie here – Trailside Park

July 21 – The Little Giants – Willow Creek Park

Aug 25 – Guardians of the Galaxy 2 – Trailside Park

Sep 23 – Moana – The Fieldhouse

Pleasant Grove

Movies in the Park – Community Center – 9pm or Dusk – FREE

TBA

Provo

Movies in the Park – Monday nights in August at Rock Canyon Park (2620 N. 1200 E.) – FREE

TBA

Riverton

Movies in the Park & Food Truck Frenzy Starts at Dusk – Riverton City Park – FREE

June 9 – Storks – Intermountain Riverton Hospital Lawn

July 3 – SING

July 7 – The Jungle Book

July 14 – Moana

July 21 – Pete’s Dragon

July 28 – The Great Gilly Hopkins

Aug 4 – Middle School – The worst years of my life

Aug 11 – The Secret Life of Pets

Aug 18 – The Wild Life

Aug 25 – Nine Lives

Roy

Outdoor Movie Night – Emma Russell Park – Dusk – FREE

Roy Days in July 29 – August 5th. Movie TBA

Salt Lake City

Friday Night Flicks moves to a different park each week. This summer’s movie theme is 80’s and 90’s family favorites – FREE – Popcorn is free while it lasts.

June 2 – Ghostbusters – Liberty Park

June 9 – Hook – Lindsey Gardens

June 16 – E.T. – Jordan Park

June 23 – The Karate Kid – Reservoir Park

June 30 – Jumanji – Riverside Park

July 7 – Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – Fairmont Park

July 14 – Toy Story – Wasatch Hollow Park

Monday Night Movies at the Gallivan Center Plaza on Mondays. – FREE- 8pm

TBA

Movies Under The Stars at the Utah State Capitol – Bands begin a 7:30. Movie begins at Dusk – FREE

TBA

Family Flicks at Snowbird. Family-friendly movies on the Plaza Deck every Friday night. It gets chilly, so make sure you wear warm clothes and bring lots of blankets. Movies start at dusk – FREE

June 23 – The Secret Life of Pets

June 30 – Angry Birds

July 7 – Zootopia

July 14 – SING

July 21 – Moana

July 28 – Sandlot

Aug 5 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Sandy

Movies in the Parks Movies at different parks throughout Sandy at dusk. – FREE

June 9 – Moana – Buttercup Park

June 17 – Wasatch Mountain Film Festival – Sandy Promenade Park

June 23 – Hook – Falcon Park

June 30 – Field of Dreams – Grandpa’s Pond Park

July 14 – The Secret Life of Pets – Strom Mountain Park

July 21 – Beauty and the Beast – Flat Iron Park

July 28 – Hercules – Highpoint Park

Aug 4 – Zootopia – Bell Canyon Park

Sept 8 – Grease Sing-A-Long – Sandy Amphitheater

Smithfield

Movie in the Park – Schedule TBA – Dusk – FREE

South Jordan

Summer Movies – Movies at different parks throughout South Jordan at 9:30pm

June 2 – Secret Life of Pets – Heritage Park

June 24 – STAR WARS: The Force Awakens – Skye Park

July 14 – Moana – Heritage Park

July 29 – Finding Dory – Skye Park

Aug 11 – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Heritage Park 9:00pm (note the different time)

Springville

Movies in the Park – Spring Acres Arts Park – FREE – Starts at dusk

June 5 – Moana

June 9 – STAR WARS: Rogue One

June 19 – Sing

June 26 – The Secret Life of Pets

July 10 – Finding Dory

July 17 – The BFG

St. George

Sunset on the Square – 2nd and 4th Friday of each month. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and goodies. Begins at dusk – FREE