× St. George Police investigating possible attempted child abduction at store

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Police in southern Utah have confirmed a mother’s suspicion was correct; she claimed on Facebook someone tried to abduct her 2-year-old son at Target.

In an interview with the St. George News, police wouldn’t go into specifics, but confirmed they’re investigating a suspicious incident at the store.

Officers said they want to talk to the woman involved who may have information about the incident.

Police say she is between 50 and 60 years old and is shorter with brown hair and a nose ring.

The St. George Police would like to hear from anyone with information.