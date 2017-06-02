Spinach Stuffed Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a fun one that can either be baked or grilled.

4 chicken breasts, gently pounded flat to ½”

8 thin slices of prosciutto

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme

1 cup of chopped spinach

½ cup Ricotta cheese

¼ cup of Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of chopped oregano

1 pinch of Cayenne pepper

To flatten the chicken:

Let chicken sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Lay the breasts flat on a sheet of plastic wrap, then cover with another sheet of plastic wrap. With the flat side of a meat tenderizer, tap the chicken until it is even and about 1/2” thick. If you don’t have a tenderizer, use a small pot. Be gentle and patient with this.

Mix the two cheeses and the spices in a small bowl. Wilt the spinach in a microwave or a steam oven then stir in with the cheeses.

On a flat breast, spoon a tablespoon of the mixture, then roll it up tightly into a roll. Place two slices of prosciutto overlapping so the combined width matches the rolled breast. Roll the chicken breast up in the slices, then secure it with butcher’s twine or toothpicks.

Bake in a 400 degree oven on a roasting pan until the rolls reach an internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F. If you prefer, grill on medium heat to reach a temperature of 160 degrees F

Present this with a light brushing of melted butter or olive oil and a sprig of fresh parsley.

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance & Mattress