Frank Whitby, City Beekeeper for Salt Lake City, tells us the basics of bee keeping. The Slow Food Utah Honeybee Festival is a chance to participate in a celebration of bees, honey, pollination, agriculture and good food. The Slow Food Utah Honeybee Festival is this Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 11:00am - 4:00pm at the Sorenson Unity Center, 1383 South 900 West in Salt Lake City. The festival is free and open to the public. Local vendors, non-profits, and government organizations will be there to answer questions about honey, bees, beekeeping, flowers, agriculture, etc.