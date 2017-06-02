Hearts 4 Paws: Lily the Chihuahua needs a forever home

Lily is a tiny Chihuahua mix. She is only 3 or 4 lbs, very sweet, great with other dogs and cats and kids. Lily is very playful with lots of energy. She is a year old and doggy door trained. She will make a great companion dog for any family. Her adoption fee is $300 she comes spayed, microchipped, and current on all of her vaccinations.
This Saturday Hearts 4 Paws will be at the West Valley Petco from 1:00 - 5:00 pm doing dog adoptions.

www.hearts4paws.org

