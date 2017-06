AMERICAN FORK, Utah – At least one person has been killed in a wreck on I-15 northbound near 500 E. just south of Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Multiple lanes are closed and traffic is backed up all the way to Lindon.

The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid the area.

Drivers should expect delays until at least 9:30 a.m.

Crash

NB I-15 at MP 275 (S of PG Blvd) Utah Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 9:32 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 1, 2017