Sanctuary in Summit County provides home for farm animals in need

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — When you hear about animal abuse and neglect, dogs and cats usually come to mind. However, farm animals can be victims too.

This spring, a new non-profit organization was established in Summit County, Sage Mountain Sanctuary.

The farm is located on 63 acres in Lauren Lockey and David Swartz’s backyard. The first two animals to be adopted are two pigs named Pony Boy and Wilma Jean.

“Pony Boy was actually found in the inland empire of Southern California wandering the streets, he must have broken free somehow,” Swartz said.

As for Wilma Jean, she was days away from becoming someone’s morning bacon, until the farmer had a change of heart.

“He decided I can no longer do this; I can no longer look this animal in the eye and lose trust, send him off to the slaughter-house,” Swartz said.

Both pigs, in need of a home and some love, were adopted by Sage Mountain Sanctuary.

“They get to wallow in the mud and dig their holes wherever they want and eat treats and just be free, so it’s great to have them here,” Lockey said.

They are the first of what Lauren and David hope will be about a dozen animals on their farm.

“Pigs, sheep, cows, chickens and goats,” Lockey said.

Lauren and David say we’re always hearing about dogs and cats in need of a home, but what about farm animals: they have feelings too.

“So when people come out they can hear these stories, they can connect with these animals, see their different individual personalities,” said Lockey. “Once you look at these animals in the eyes, it’s hard not to connect.”

For more information on Sage Mountain Sanctuary, visit their Facebook page.