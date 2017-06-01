× FOX 13 News dominates May Sweeps

KSTU FOX 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah won the vast majority of local news dayparts in the May 2017 ratings period.

FOX 13’s weekday morning newscast, Good Day Utah, which airs from 4:30 – 10 a.m., was #1 in Adults 25-54 every half hour in head-to-head competition, according to A.C. Nielsen.

Adults 25-54 is the most sought-after demographic for broadcast advertisers.

“It has been especially gratifying to see the fruits of all of our hard work, especially with the success of our recently expanded Good Day Utah to 5.5 hours of morning news,” said FOX 13 General Manager Tim Ermish.

In the midday news race, FOX 13 more than doubled its competitor, KTVX, at 11 a.m., and was tied for #1 at Noon with KUTV.

In the afternoons, FOX 13 News Live at 4 p.m. more than tripled KTVX.

FOX 13 News at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. beat all competitors in the early evening news race, including the 6 p.m. newscasts.

In late news, the hour-long FOX 13 News at Nine handily beat KUTV’s 30-minute news broadcast on KJZZ, and also beat KTVX’s 30-minute 9 p.m. newscast on KUCW.

KSTU’s ratings dominance continued on weekend mornings.

Good Day Utah Weekend Edition, which airs from 6 – 9 a.m., more than doubled KUTV in head-to-head competition at 7 a.m. on Saturdays and quadrupled KUTV on Sunday mornings.

“Utahns rely upon FOX 13 News for consistent and exceptional coverage of local issues, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year,” said News Director Marc Sternfield. “Our success in May further demonstrates that FOX 13 is Utah’s news leader on TV and online.”