NASA astronaut proves pudding is more fun in space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer is taking some time off from his serious astronaut duties to play with his food.

Fischer shared a video of himself building a tower of pudding in microgravity and then eating his own creation.

Fischer rigged up a spoon held in place on the edge of a work space and then squeezed the pudding out of a bag.

It jiggles around but stays suspended until he starts eating it, at which point he has to chase a chunk of it through the air.

This is proof that eating pudding, or anything for that matter, is more fun in space than on Earth.