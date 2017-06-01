Entire town in Wyoming up for auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALADDIN, Wyo. - If you're in the market to purchase your own entire town, you're in luck.

Just about all of Aladdin, Wyoming, with a population of 15, is up for sale.

It's a few miles west of the South Dakota state line.

The sale includes the Aladdin store that dates back to the 1800s, a cafe, a motel, a gas station and a post office.

Its previous listing price was $1.5 million but no buyer stepped up so it's going to auction this time.

The town said it is hoping the new buyer will keep things "nice and quiet."

The auction is Friday.