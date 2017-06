× Crash forces I-15 lane closures in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A crash on I-15 in Springville Thursday afternoon forced Utah Highway Patrol troopers to block the northbound lane.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near 1600 S. A medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

