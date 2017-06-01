Cougar found beheaded in Davis County, Utah DWR searching for suspect

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – A cougar was found beheaded in Davis County and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is searching for the person responsible.

Officials said concerned citizens found the dead cougar near the Bonneville Shoreline Trail above North Salt Lake and notified the Utah DWR.

Wildlife officials said it appears the cougar was killed a days or weeks before it was found Wednesday.

Officer Krystal Tucker said they found a bullet lodged in one of the cougar’s limbs and the animal’s head had been cut off.

The area where the cougar was found is a popular hiking and biking trail.

DWR officials said it’s likely someone saw or heard something suspicious in the area at the end of April or the beginning of May.

If you have information about this illegal killing you can contact the UTiP hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or email turninapoacher@utah.gov.

A reward may be available for anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution of the person, or people, responsible for this crime.

Requests for confidentiality will be honored.

Help us find the person who killed & beheaded this cougar in Davis County. Call 1-800-662-3337 with any details. | https://t.co/cv3vU84PyP pic.twitter.com/7PfjDTorrm — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) June 1, 2017